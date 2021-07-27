Frost receives scholarship
Ella Frost, a 2021 graduate of Anacortes High School, recently earned a $1,000 scholarship from P.E.O. Chapter HO of Anacortes.
Frost is planning to attend Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona, this fall to study nursing.
