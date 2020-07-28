Conrardy, Eagle make honor roll

Lauren A. Conrardy and Aspen T. Eagle of Anacortes made the spring term honor roll at Oregon State University. Conrardy, a senior, is studying kinesiology and Eagle, a junior, is studying electrical and computer engineering.

 

Three graduate from Gonzaga University

Three Anacortes students graduated from Gonzaga University this spring. Mason Dellutri earned a bachelor of arts degree in computer science and computational thinking; Hannah Kaleel earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing; and Emily Mathis earned a bachelor of arts degree in psychology.

More from this section

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.