Conrardy, Eagle make honor roll
Lauren A. Conrardy and Aspen T. Eagle of Anacortes made the spring term honor roll at Oregon State University. Conrardy, a senior, is studying kinesiology and Eagle, a junior, is studying electrical and computer engineering.
Three graduate from Gonzaga University
Three Anacortes students graduated from Gonzaga University this spring. Mason Dellutri earned a bachelor of arts degree in computer science and computational thinking; Hannah Kaleel earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing; and Emily Mathis earned a bachelor of arts degree in psychology.
