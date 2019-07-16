Anacortes students earn degrees
Five Anacortes students recently earned a degree from Western Governors University.
They are Linda Seger (master’s degree in nursing leadership and management), Joanna Thayne (master’s in teaching and elementary education), Jacqueline Wardlaw (master’s in learning and technology), Kari Sherman (master in teaching science) and Logan Sherk (bachelor’s in interdisciplinary studies).
Two make Dean’s List at WPI
Two students from Anacortes were named to the Worcester Polytechnic Institute Dean’s List for the spring 2019 semester.
They are Nicholas Sorensen, majoring in robotics engineering and electrical and computer engineering, and Garrett Smith, majoring in robotics engineering and computer science.
Freier graduates magna cum laude
Anacortes student Hope Freier graduated magna cum laude this spring with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and political science from the University of Montana.
