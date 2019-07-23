Three graduate from Gonzaga University
Three Anacortes students graduated from Gonzaga University May 12.
Matthew Irving graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Mark Luciano earned a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering and Victoria Miller earned a bachelor’s in public relations.
