Winter named Student of Month
Gabe Winter is the Anacortes Sunrisers Kiwanis Student of the Month for April.
The Anacortes Middle School seventh-grader plays community football, does yard work for neighbors and takes part in the Christmas parade. He enjoys fishing, biking, hiking and boating.
Gabe wants to someday attend a business college, start a business, travel, visit motorcross tracks and catch a state-record bass.
Gabe’s parents are Rachel Cohen, Johnny Winter and James Dalling.
Students graduate from Gonzaga University
Five students from Anacortes graduated from Gonzaga University on May 9.
They are Ruby Browning (bachelor of arts in biology and environmental studies), Hannah Kaleel (bachelor of science in nursing, cum laude), Clare Martin (bachelor of education in kinesiology and physical education), Kimberly Meyer (bachelor of science in biology, magna cum laude) and Bradley Miller (bachelor of arts in broadcast and electronic media).
Browning and Meyer were named to the President’s List for spring semester.
Martin made the Dean’s List for spring semester.
Hylton makes Whitworth honor roll
Abigail Hylton of Anacortes achieved the Provost’s Honor Roll for the spring 2021 semester at Whitworth University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.