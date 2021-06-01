Hill earns bachelor’s degree at Whitman
Zoë Hill of Anacortes received a bachelor’s degree from Whitman College on May 23. A graduate of Anacortes High School, Hill graduated cum laude with a degree in computer science.
Rice honored at Troy University for grades
Eric Rice of Anacortes has been named to the Chancellor’s List at Troy University for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year.
Rolph honored at Colorado College
Heather Rolph of Anacortes was awarded the Richard and Reba Beidleman Award at Colorado College’s recent Honors Convocation, held online on May 11. Rolph is a member of the Class of 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.