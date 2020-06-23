Wright graduates Lake Area Tech
Brian W. Wright graduated in early May from the Lake Area Technical Institute.
Wright majored in diesel technology.
Five graduate from WGU this spring
Five Anacortes students recently earned degrees from Western Governors University.
Kaylyn Kelly earned a bachelor of science degree in business management; Madison Mackenzie earned a master of business administration degree, Jessica Reik earned a bachelor of science degree in business (health care management), Zachary Salazar earned a bachelor of science in network operations and security and Catherine Savino earned a bachelor of science in nursing.
Students named to Dean’s List in Utah
Two Anacortes students were named to the spring Dean’s List at the University of Utah.
Rebecca Bateman is studying economics and philosophy, and Sierra Scamfer is studying biology.
