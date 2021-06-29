Ricketts, Wassom named top students
Soroptimist International recently announced two of the students who earned its Student of the Month award.
April winner Anna Ricketts is an eighth-grader at Anacortes Middle School, described as a star student who demonstrates exceptional leadership skills and comes to school each day to do her very best.
Anna plays the clarinet in the band and hopes to join the jazz band in high school. She loves dance and practices with Fidalgo DanceWorks. This summer she will travel to Austin, Texas, where she has been accepted in the summer dance intensive with Ballet Austin.
Her parents are Audrey and Michael Ricketts.
Lorelai Wassom is the club’s Student of the Month for May.
The seventh-grader at Anacortes Middle School’s teachers describe her as having a great attitude and a strong work ethic.
She has been involved in Drama Club and E-Sports. She enjoys cooking and baking and is currently training for a long-distance bike ride this summer with her youth group.
Her parents are Brandon and Suzanne Power.
Myers is Student of the Month for May
The Anacortes Sunrisers Kiwanis named Reed Myers its Student of the Month for May.
Reed, just finishing his eighth-grade year at Anacortes Middle School, is involved with the Anacortes Baseball Club, is a Lutheran Church Bible School volunteer and coaches and umpires for Little League.
He enjoys tennis, jet skis, metal detecting and collecting baseball cards.
Reed hopes to go become a lawyer or a judge, visit Iceland and go to a Minnesota Twins baseball game on the team’s home field. His parents are Polly and Jason Myers.
Three graduate from Oregon university
Three students from Anacortes recently graduated from Oregon State University.
They are Lauren A. Conrardy (bachelor of science in kinesiology), Andrea M. Spurling (bachelor of science in accountancy) and Sarah J. Turner (bachelor of science in computer science).
