Two awarded ACT scholarships
Anacortes Community Theatre recently announced its 2021 college scholarship winners, Jocelyn Acosta and Lauren Harrison.
Each will receive a $500 scholarship from Anacortes Community Theatre to further their education.
Students honored at Whitman College
Three Anacortes students recently earned academic distinction for their most recent semester at Whitman College.
They are Zoe Hill, Zachary Poyen and West Skrobriak-Bales.
Mack commits to Franciscan
Anacortes track and field standout Brigid Mack has committed to compete for NCAA Division III Franciscan University of Steubenville in Steubenville, Ohio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.