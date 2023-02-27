The following were named Soroptimist International of Anacortes Students of the Month:
November: Simon Lippe, sixth grade
Anacortes Middle School teachers described Simon as "always kind and encouraging to his fellow students" and "a hardworking and responsible student." His favorite class is PE, he participates in martial arts and enjoys playing the electric guitar.
His parents are Camille Flinders and Keith Lippe.
December: Story Tuttle, seventh grade
AMS staff described her as "consistently helpful, friendly and resourceful" and "kind and hardworking." Her favorite subject is history, and she participates in cross country at AMS, with plans to join the track team this year. She enjoys ice and roller skating, reading and travel.
Story's parents are Michael Tuttle and Juana Cordova Magana.
January: Harlow Richardson, seventh-grade
AMS staff described her as "very hardworking, kind to her peers and always comes to class with a smile."
She participates in gymnastics and the AVID program and enjoys drama and Garden-to-Kitchen classes. She loves reading, baking and jewelry making and she hopes to become a nurse someday.
Harlow's parents are Michael Staum and Megan and Jonathon Richardson.
Anacortes student earns associate's degree
Maria De Jesus Ball of Anacortes earned an Associate of Arts in General Studies from the University of Maryland Global Campus after fall 2022 semester.
Students make EWU Dean's List
Jonah Beeman and Allyson Von Hagel, both of Anacortes, were named on the Eastern Washington University Dean's List for Fall 2022 quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.