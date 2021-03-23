Two earn degrees from WGU
Two Anacortes residents recently earned degrees from Western Governors University.
Erika Wilbur received a Bachelor of Arts degree in educational studies, and James Finley earned a Master of Science degree in management and leadership.
McCormick makes Provost’s List
Angela McCormick of Anacortes made the Provost’s List at Troy University for Term 3 of the 2020-21 academic year.
