Cardon honored by Soroptimist club
Natalie Cardon is the Soroptimist International of Anacortes Student of the Month for January.
Natalie is in the eighth grade at Anacortes Middle School and was chosen by her teachers and counselors to receive this award.
She is described as “always smiling, very respectful, sets a great example of leadership and is an exceptional French hornist in eighth-grade band.”
Natalie is an avid reader and says that reading has helped her get through the long months of COVID-19. She loves to write and strives to be an author. What she misses most is ballet, the Robotics Club and Drama Club but is looking forward to becoming involved in high school next year.
Zavala is Student of the Month
Diego Zavala is the Anacortes Sunrisers Kiwanis Club’s January Student of the Month.
Diego, an eighth-grader at Anacortes Middle School, was selected based on recommendations of teachers, counselors and administrators. He plays baseball for his school and hopes to someday become a professional player. He also enjoys riding his bike, hiking and studying math.
Diego’s parents are Alberto and Abigale Zavala.
