William Cibrian

Cibrian is Student of the Month

The Anacortes Kiwanis Sunrisers named William Cibrian as its Student of the Month for January.

William, a sixth-grader at Anacortes Middle School, is a math tutor, plays soccer and football and helps in the school library.

He enjoys playing sports, collecting action figures, going to parks and reading books.

In the future, William wants to attend college to study marine or mechanical engineering and travel around the world.

William’s parents are Felipe and Silvia Avila.

