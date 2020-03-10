Dahl graduates from Missouri State

Lyal Dahl of Anacortes graduated with a Master of Business Administration from Missouri State in fall 2019.

 

Duo moves on to state for speech

Junior Allie Perez and sophomore Estella Walsh will represent Anacortes High School on Saturday at the state forensics (formerly speech and debate) competition at the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma. 

They will compete in the Duo Interpretation portion of the competition, which challenges them to dramatically perform an existing work (like novels, short stories, plays or poetry).

 

AAUW accepting scholarship apps

The Anacortes branch of the American Association of University Women is offering $1,000 and $2,000 scholarships to women in undergraduate or graduate degree programs or vocational certification programs.

Applications are due April 3.

The woman must either be an Anacortes High School graduate or have resided on Fidalgo Island or Guemes Island for the past three years. Previous applicants and recipients of AAUW scholarships may apply; but these scholarships are not available to high school seniors or college freshmen.

Information: www.anacortes-wa.aauw.net

 

Anacortes students make honor roll

Two Anacortes students made the fall honor roll at Oregon State University.

Andrea M. Spurling, a senior studying accountancy, earned a 4.0, and Lauren Conrardy, a junior studying kinesiology, earned a 3.5 or better.

