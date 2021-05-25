Students honored for winter term
Kayla Staff of Anacortes has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2021 Dean’s List.
Joshua Staff of Anacortes has been named to university’s President’s List for the winter term, which runs from January to May.
Two named to Dean’s List in Utah
Two Anacortes students made the University of Utah Spring 2021 Dean’s List.
Rebecca Bateman’s major is listed as economics and philosophy.
Sierra Scamfer’s major is listed as biology.
ASF scholarships to be announced
Anacortes Schools Foundation will announce 2021 scholarship winners on June 1. The outdoor ceremony that evening is invitation-only due to COVID-19 protocols. The foundation has provided scholarships to Anacortes students since 1984.
