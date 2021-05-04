Eckert is Kiwanis top student
The Anacortes Sunrisers Kiwanis named Elijah Eckert as its Student of the Month for march.
The club chose the Anacortes Middle School eighth-grader based on recommendations of teachers, counselors and administrators.
Elijah participates in cross country, soccer and wrestling, as well as the Anacortes mountain biking group. He enjoys reading, playing piano, jumping on a trampoline and building Legos. When he grows up, he wants to join the Navy to be a pilot, learn skydiving and visit Italy and Russia.
Elijah is the child of Kendra and Kevin Kennedy.
Zavala is student of the month
Soroptimist International named Lindsey Zavala as its Student of the Month for March.
The eighth grader at Anacortes Middle School loves math, reading and working as an office aide. She also likes baking and interior design.
Students make Dean’s List at EWU
Five Anacortes students made the Dean’s List at Eastern Washington University for the winter term. They are Tara Augustoni, Kathryn Collins, Ocean Maclaurin, Camden McLaughlin and Nicholas Verdoes.
Saunders shines in Portland
Former Anacortes baseball standout Ty Saunders has been a contributor in his freshman season at the University of Portland.
Saunders is hitting .258 — a total that includes 3-for-4 days with a triple and home run against the University of Washington.
An infielder, Saunders also has a .917 fielding percentage.
Saunders played varsity for four years at Anacortes, where he was a two-time all-conference selection, conference player of the year and all-state selection. He was Skagit Valley Herald Player of the Year in 2019.
