Dickison is Student of the Month
Soroptimist International of Anacortes recently named Morgan Dickison as its first Student of the Month of this school year.
The Anacortes Middle School seventh-grader was nominated by her teachers and counselors who described her as a “bright, creative, hardworking and an outstanding advanced math and algebra student.” Morgan has a 4.0 GPA, loves math, science and English and is learning computer coding on her own time.
She plays lacrosse and basketball.
Her parents are Greg and Jeanine Keller.
Kiwanis honors Jakob Smith
Jakob Smith, an eighth-grader at Anacortes Middle School, is the Anacortes Sunrisers Kiwanis Student of the Month, based on recommendations of teachers, counselors and administrators.
He competes in soccer and cross country for AMS and is part of the WEB program, helping to mentor incoming sixth-graders.
He attends St. Mary’s Catholic Church and enjoys spending time with dogs, looking for ways to help the environment then posting those ideas on social media, healthy baking and cooking, listening to music and playing guitar and piano.
Jakob wants to travel, see new plays and cultures and pursue further learning in college.
His parents are Billy and Karla Smith.
