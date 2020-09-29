Anna Prewitt is the winner of a $2,500 P.E.O. STAR Scholarship for the 2020-21 academic year.
The scholarship is presented each year to a young woman and is based on leadership, extracurricular activity, community services, academics and potential for future success.
Prewitt started her college career virtually this fall at Pomona College in Claremont, California. She is studying chemistry and humanities.
She is the daughter of David Prewitt and Leslie Tysseling of Guemes Island.
She was recommended for the national scholarship by P.E.O. Chapter W, based in Anacortes.
