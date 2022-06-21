Outgoing Anacortes School Board student representatives Cassius Tossavainen (left) and Chloe Chambers (second from left) stopped by a recent board meeting to welcome new representatives Wesley Hunter from Anacortes High School (second from right) and Reagan Lee from Cap Santa High School (right).
Superintendent Justin Irish swore in Anacortes High School sophomore Wesley Hunter and Cap Sante High School sophomore Reagan Lee as student board representatives to the Anacortes School Board on Thursday, June 16.
Student board representatives serve a two-year commitment during their junior and senior years. They are expected to attend all regular board meetings and site visits, occasional special events and conferences, and also have opportunities to meet leaders and elected officials throughout their term. While the student representatives don’t have official voting authority, they participate in discussions and provide a student perspective during board deliberations.
“Our student representatives help us better understand how our decisions directly impact our students,” said Jennie Beltramini, School Board president. “Their input is invaluable, and we appreciate the time and commitment they bring to their role.”
Hunter and Lee were chosen from a group of student applicants.
“We had a tough decision to make, but I believe that Wesley and Reagan will bring their own unique strengths and voice to the board,” Irish said. “Our student board reps learn a tremendous amount about how a school district works, and the board benefits from their perspective.”
Hunter and Lee join continuing student representatives Annaly Ellis and Brady Graham. Recent graduates Chloe Chambers and Cassius Tossavainen completed their two-year terms.
