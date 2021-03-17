Kirby named top student for month
Paige Kirby is the Anacortes Sunrisers Kiwanis Student of the Month for February.
Paige is an eighth-grader at Anacortes Middle School involved with WEB (Where Everybody Belongs) and the Gender and Sexuality Alliance + and is the ASB secretary.
She takes part in the Fidalgo and Guemes Island Gleaning Group, the Mount Vernon Gleaning Group, the Skagit County Conversation District as a volunteer collecting water samples, the Salish Sea School and Ocean’s Heroes Boot Camp.
Paige enjoys mountain biking, hiking and choir and plans to go to college to study medicine (for people or animals), travel to different countries, have a family and be active in environmentalism.
Her parents are Justin and Tasha Kirby.
