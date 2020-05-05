After winning big at regionals and heading toward state, several students at Anacortes Middle School hit a National History Day detour.
Less than two weeks after the students qualified for state, schools across the state shut their doors to students in a shutdown that will now continue through the end of the school year.
The students adjusted their plans for the state competition and submitted their projects digitally.
One team of students, made up of Kierstan Dotzauer, Lily Reeder, Mia McGaha and Sophia Kuhnlein, placed fifth in the junior performance division for their script for “Louis Braille: The Man Who Enabled the Blind to ‘See.’”
The placement does not qualify them to move on to the national competition, but it is the highest rank achieved by Anacortes students this year.
Another 20 students from AMS earned the right to compete at state but didn’t place.
All students who competed in National History Day and its Barriers in History theme this year from Anacortes (of which there were about 50) worked with teachers Molly Robbins or Sam Guzik on their project.
Robbins and Guzik also helped with the transition to online projects for the state competition.
“My performance students were frustrated to not have the opportunity to present,” Robbins said in an email. “... it flattened the work of the presentations overall that were originally supposed to be non-digital. However, students completely understand the limitations of the situation and have made do.”
Some transitions were easy, like those groups doing documentary, websites and papers, though students were unable to have interactive sessions with the judges.
Students completing exhibits took several photos of their exhibits to submit and the performance groups had to submit their scripts digitally and skip the actual performance portion, Robbins said.
Both Robbins and Guzik have added National History Day projects into their curriculums, but students have the option of whether to compete.
Either way, the use of primary sources and doing research is a valuable educational tool, Robbins wrote in her email.
“I feel like this teaches them valuable research and presentation skills for a genuine audience, which makes it more like work done in the field of history, as opposed to just assignments for my class,” she wrote. “They have learned the value of primary sources, preparation, and professionalism, as well as better communication skills.”
