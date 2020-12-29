Anacortes High School photography students are using a virtual platform to showcase a little of what life has looked like for the past year.
The show, which features the work of 10 or so students, is all about life during a pandemic.
The 2020 Vision project is a look back over the year and how the student photographers saw it, Ashleigh Merrill said.
There is a transition in the photos when it changes from those that were taken early in the year to more recent ones, she said.
“This is the world of modern-day teenagers,” Merrill said. “They show what we are dealing with right now.”
In a normal year, the students would complete a photo show, called Photos that Matter, for the holiday artwalk. Just because the artwalk was canceled doesn’t mean their photos matter any less. The 2020 Vision project took its place.
Merrill has been collecting photos from her peers since mid-November, including many photos they’ve taken during the year.
Merrill herself has been taking photos for years. She was inspired by her mom always taking pictures on their travels.
Then, Merrill took a photography class in ninth-grade and was hooked.
She said she enjoys showing someone a portrait of themselves (whether they knew it was being taken or not) and watching their faces change when they see themselves in a way they didn’t expect.
She said she takes a lot of heavy science and math classes, so photography is one way to express herself creatively.
She said she loves that photography is an individual experience. Even if multiple people take a photo of the same thing, it can look totally different.
“It all depends on your perspective,” she said.
Faith Conte, a sophomore, said that’s one reason she likes this project and photography in general.
She started using a camera early in her freshman year.
“It’s just fun to be able to look at things in different ways and to be creative,” she said.
Conte said she likes portrait photography and is getting into street photography and capturing people out living their lives.
When working on the Vision 2020 project, she thought back on the things this year that have stood out to her.
So she included pictures of masks, of social distancing and of protests on street corners in Seattle.
“I wanted to capture all the important things of 2020,” Conte said. “We all lived through it, and we are all getting through it together.”
