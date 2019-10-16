Take a peek inside the studios of dozens of Anacortes-area artists this weekend at the fourth annual 98221 Studio Tour.
The free, self-guided tour features more than 50 artists in 28 locations around Fidalgo Island.
The tour, hosted by the Anacortes Arts Commission, is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. All artists live or work in the 98221 ZIP code, and the tour keeps growing each year, with new artists added.
This year, seven artists plan to join the tour for the first time.
Two new mediums to be introduced are stone sculpture by Jon Schmidt and fabric marbling by Marius Hibbard. Schmidt is a new resident and is opening his studio/gallery on Burrows Bay for the tour. Other new artists include: Julie Ohman, mixed media; Judy Mars, mirrors and screens created from various materials; Jackie Gilbert, oil and acrylics; Mark Gardner, portrait photography; Kate Dougherty, printmaking, painting and encaustics; and Stephen Cheng, watercolor and oil.
It is a juried event that includes paintings, ceramics, jewelry, metal work, bronze sculpture, glass art, fiber arts and photography.
Not only will visitors have a chance to see the artwork, they will have the chance to take a closer look at the artistic process. Each artist will showcase their creative process, and many will offer live demonstrations of their work.
The Scott Milo Gallery and The Good Stuff Gallery downtown will include the work of several artists, as will the Croatian Cultural Arts Center and the Depot Arts & Community Center.
Brochures and maps of the tour are available at those locations, as well as City Hall and the Chamber of Commerce and other participating locations.
A downloadable map and list of participating artists is also available at www.anacortesartscommission.com.
