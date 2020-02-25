 

The Anacortes Arts Commission is looking for artists living or operating from a studio in the 98221 Zip code for its annual event celebrating area artists.

The fifth annual 98221 Studio Tour is Oct. 17-18 at various locations around town.

Applications are available at www.anacortesartscommission.com or at Anacortes City Hall (in the Parks and Recreation office), the Scott Milo Gallery, The Good Stuff Arts and at How it Works.

Applications are due Tuesday, May 15.

Information: studiotour98221@yahoo.com, 360-202-6890 or 360-460-8531

