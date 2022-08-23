...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO
MIDNIGHT PDT THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to low
90s expected. This will pose a moderate risk of heat-related
illness.
* WHERE...Northwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area,
Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Lower
Chehalis Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior,
Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.
* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to midnight PDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related
illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially
those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
After two years off due to the pandemic, the 98221 Artist’s Studio Tour is back with a new website and more artists than ever.
The event takes place Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11. It includes 31 studios and creative spaces plus two galleries in town and will feature more than 50 artists this year, including 13 new ones.
The artists, located at many locations across Fidalgo Island, will showcase their artistic style, their work and their methods in mediums like fiber arts, blacksmithing, jewelry making, photography, ceramics, sculpture and glass art.
First-time artists will showcase art quilts, resin art, driftwood sculpture, alcohol-ink pieces and paintings of all kinds.
“The diversity of the art in this year’s studio tour is really remarkable,” event Co-Chair Lisa Rhoades said in a press release. “We’ve missed the last two years because of COVID, but we’re back for our fifth year stronger than ever,” she added.
Details about the art and artists in the self-guided tour are available via 98221StudioTour on Facebook and Instagram. A new website is at anacortesstudiotour.com. Brochures and maps are also available at galleries and many business venues around town.
The Samish Indian Nation will showcase how it makes bentwood boxes, as well as cedar bark baskets, rattles and carvings, at the Beaver Lodge on the Samish campus along Commercial.
Jeronimo Squires is on the tour again this year, unveiling a new press he built that is a reproduction of a letterpress invented by Benjamin Franklin.
Scott Milo Gallery and MoonWater Arts (formerly Joanie Schwartz Glass) will be open in their Commercial Avenue locations. Both will have studio maps at their spaces.
The studio tour is presented by the Anacortes Arts Foundation.
Artists in the Anacortes Artist’s 98221 Studio Tour of 2022 are: Carol Bear, resin art and acrylic paintings; Jennifer Bowman, 2-D acrylic paintings; Alfred Currier, oil and impasto paintings; Kate Dougherty, print-making, encaustics, watercolors; Dee Doyle, mixed media, collage; Julie Sevilla Drake, art quilts; Michael Dubois, fabric marbling; Greg and Melanie Dugan, mixed media, colored pencil, watercolors; Pat amd Diana Dunn, cedar bark baskets, hats, rattles, jewelry; Tara Gilhuly, jewelry, fiber art, notecards; Michael Laboon, wet cut ceramic tile murals and pottery; Doug LeClair, photography; Steve Lloyd, driftwood sculpture; Terry MacDonald, acrylic and mixed media paintings, cards, prints and merchandise; Anita Luvera Mayer, Textile designs; Anne Martin McCool, paintings and prints; Julie Ohman, paintings; David Oliver, ink and watercolor art and illustrations; Allyn Pharo, oil and acrylic paintings; Jan Priggee, acrylic, alcohol ink, pastel paintings; Donna Nevitt-Radtke, oil and pastel paintings; Ron Radtke, wood art; Judy Rekevics, acrylic paintings; Cynthia Richardson, acrylic paintings; Anders Rodin, maps, paintings, sculpture; Samish Nation carvers group, carving, basketry, jewelry and bentwood boxes; Pat Sayre, acrylic paintings; Jon Schmidt, stone sculpture, photography; Cathy Shoenberg, paintings, mixed media, cards; Anne Schreivogl, whimsical acrylics, oil landscapes; Marcel Schwarb, acrylics, oils, pastels; Joanie Schwartz, fused glass; Scott Milo Gallery- working artists, demonstrations; Jeronimo Squires, letterpress printing and art, working historic presses; Iris Syquia, acrylic paintings; Annette Tamm, fused glass, stained glass windows, lamps; Quinn Thompson, acrylics and driftwood sculptures; Paul Thorne, blacksmithing and hand forged metalwork/art; and Peggy Woods, watercolors.
