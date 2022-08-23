Studio Tour
New to the studio tour this year, David Oliver is ready to showcase  a variety of his ink and watercolor paintings.

 Contributed / Laura Hamilton

After two years off due to the pandemic, the 98221 Artist’s Studio Tour is back with a new website and more artists than ever.

The event takes place Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11. It includes 31 studios and creative spaces plus two galleries in town and will feature more than 50 artists this year, including 13 new ones.

