The program lets the public gain 40 free hours of citizen science training in exchange for a pledge to give back 40 hours volunteering.
Sara Brostrom, coastal training coordinator for the Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, said that while opportunities to volunteer have been limited due to COVID-19, all they are asking is for people who do the training to do their best to volunteer their time.
The program allows people to get involved with a variety of environmental groups in the county, Brostrom said.
Participants will learn about local geology, estuaries, marine wildlife, impacts of climate change, water quality and plastic pollution.
“We are definitely looking for more people to join,” Brostrom said.
Classes will be held via Zoom on Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., with three optional field days from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. They begin on Feb. 23 and end on June 1. Register by Feb. 16.
Information: skagitmrc.org
