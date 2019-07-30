Stuffed animals can go on an adventure to space (and around the Anacortes library) Friday and Saturday, Aug. 9 and 10.
Kids can drop a favorite stuffed animal off at the library 5-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 and pick it up 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. They will see photos of the fun their animal had at the overnight Stuffie Space Camp.
Crafts and fun will be available for all children both Friday evening and Saturday morning. Breakfast snacks will be served Saturday morning as kids reunite with their toys.
The event is part of the Universe of Stories summer reading program.
