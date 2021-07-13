Heart of Anacortes
The City of Anacortes will host a series of summer concerts at the Heart of Anacortes, at the corner of Fourth Street and O Avenue, during July and August. All ages are welcome.
All concerts are 6-8 p.m. Saturdays.
Concerts:
• Janie Cribbs and the T.Rust Band, original roots, blues and soul, July 17.
• Badd Dog Blues Society, July 24.
• The Atlantics, American rock, rhythm and blues, July 31.
• Broken Banjo, acoustic guitars and harmony, Aug. 14
• Cascadia Groove, cross-over groove with funk and soul-influenced sound, Aug. 21
• The Enthusiasts, rock and roll, Aug. 28
Seafarers Memorial Park
The Port of Anacortes will host its free summer concert series at Seafarers Memorial Park through the end of August.
All concerts start at 6 p.m. at 601 Seafarers’ Way.
• Friday, July 30: Chris Eger Band and the Powerhouse Horns
• Wednesday, Aug. 4: The Jerry Steinhilber Jazz Explosion
• Wednesday, Aug. 11: Herding Kats Jazz
• Friday, Aug. 13: Shaggy Sweet
• Wednesday, Aug. 18: Skagit Swings
• Friday, Aug. 20: Sway
• Wednesday, Aug. 25: A’Town Big Band
• Friday, Aug. 27: The West Coast Feed
Information: portofanacortes.com
Deception Pass State Park
The American Roots Music Series is back in person this year at Deception Pass State Park. Concerts are at 7 p.m. Saturdays.
• Gallowglass (July 17) is an acoustic traditional and contemporary Irish band from Bellingham. It features Jan Peters (vocals, harmonicas, bouzouki, guitar), Zach Bauman (vocals, mandolins), David Lofgren (bodhrán, percussion), and Mishon Kirkland (vocals, flute).
• Briar (July 14) sings vintage jazz, blues and original music. Raised in Chimacum, Washington, Briar uses music to explore her background as a Black woman from the rural Pacific Northwest. She will be accompanied by JoeBanjo.
• Miho & Diego. (July 31) is a duo that blends Latino, Japanese and American musical traditions. Formed in 2006, the duo consists of Miho Takekawa and Diego Coy. The title of their debut CD, “Quenarimba,” combines the names of their primary instruments, the quena, a traditional Andean flute, and the marimba.
• Gretchen Yanover (Aug. 7) is a cellist that began playing in Seattle public schools. In college, she started playing in bands and now she improvises and composes. She has four solo albums to date.
• La Famille Léger (Aug. 14) is a French-Canadian family that plays the dancing music of Acadia and French Canada with fiddle, accordion, guitar and podorythmie (foot rhythms).
• En Canto (Aug. 21) is a multi-ethnic female-led sextet and Seattle’s only Forró band. Forró music is a combination of multiple Brazilian rhythms including baião, xote and arrasta-pé. The word refers to both the musical genre and the accompanying partner dance where it is played.
• Coty Hogue Trio (Aug. 28) features Coty Hogue, a singer and multi-instrumentalist rooted in the acoustic Appalachian folk tradition. She will perform with her trio featuring Kat Bula and Aaron Guest and focus three-part harmony with banjo, guitar and fiddle. She has released three albums.
The free concerts are funded by grants from the National Endowment for the Arts as well as support from the Washington State Parks Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.