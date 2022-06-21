Any school-age children who need extra food this summer can find it at the Anacortes Boys and Girls Club.

The club will host a summer meal program starting Friday. Meals are available at no charge to all children ages 6 to 18, whether they are members of the club or not.

Meals are served Monday to Friday (except on Monday, July 4) until Aug. 26.

Lunch is noon to 12:45 p.m. A snack is 3:30-3:45 p.m.

Information: skagitclubs.org

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.