Children and their families will have the chance to don capes and complete super art projects at Superhero Night from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Senior Activity Center.

Children of all ages are welcome at the event, which is hosted by the Anacortes Parks and Recreation Department. 

Children can have dinner, play games, complete art projects and watch a movie.

Cost is $15 per child.

Information: anacortesparksandrecreation.sportsiteslabs.com/

