About 70 Northwest Native canoes are expected to visit Swinomish and Samish homelands next week as part of the Canoe Journey, the annual gathering of Northwest indigenous nations.
Canoes will stop at Swinomish on Monday, July 22, and at Samish on July 23 before continuing on to the Lummi Nation on July 24 for five days of cultural celebration.
The Canoe Journey festivities are open to the public.
At Swinomish, canoes from Washington, Oregon and Vancouver Island First Nations will land at Swadabs Park on Swinomish Channel, known for its three large pavilions resembling traditional cedar hats. The landings will be followed by dinner and an evening of cultural sharing — songs, dances and gifting — known as protocol.
Canoes are expected to begin arriving at Seafarers’ Memorial Park beginning at 1 p.m. the next day. Dining and protocol tents will be set up on the grassy vacant lot in front of the Cannery Building, half of which is owned by the Samish Nation.
Here’s what visitors can expect to see at the journey:
Canoes, many of them hand-carved of cedar, feature artistic designs that reflect where they come from.
As each canoe arrives, its skipper will ask — often in his or her Native language — for permission to come ashore. Representatives of the host nation will wear traditional clothing — women, cedar hats, embroidered shawls and cedar skirts; men, cedar hats and cedar vests. They may greet arriving canoes with song. A representative will offer a welcome and grant permission for canoe pullers to come ashore.
Guests will enjoy hosted dinners of traditional foods, and the evenings will be filled with sharing traditional songs, dances and gifting.
“The aim of the Journey itself is to give our kids something else to do, a taste of what the culture is like,” Samish Chairman Tom Wooten said. “What I enjoy is, most of us are Coast Salish people. The nuances from tribe to tribe or community to community — the songs, the regalia, the dances — I find that intriguing that we are able to share that part of the culture.”
Cultural renaissance
The Canoe Journey, the annual gathering of Northwest Native canoe cultures, began in 1989 with the Paddle to Seattle and was part of a wave of social and political changes in the 1970s and 1980s that spawned an indigenous revival. Changes during that period included the 1974 Boldt Decision, which upheld Indian treaty fishing rights; and the Religious Freedom Act of 1978, which protects for Native Americans “their inherent right of freedom to believe, express, and exercise the traditional religions … and the freedom to worship through ceremonials and traditional rites.”
The Paddle to Seattle was conducted as part of the state’s centennial celebration. The first of the annual Canoe Journeys took place in 1991.
The big takeaway from the Canoe Journey for the observer:
“There’s always been some controversy in relations between tribes and non-tribal people — the Fish Wars, the Boldt decision, and now, water,” Wooten said. “The Canoe Journey is a time for people to make that connection to the culture and history of the tribes and to understand tribal folks more. We’re just like everybody else. We’re part of this community and have always been part of this community. We were the first people here, and we’re still here.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.