Seniors who depended on fitness classes at the Anacortes Senior Activity Center have another option while the center is closed to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic — virtual fitness.
Jennifer Eddlemen is offering her strength and balance classes through the online app, Zoom, giving seniors a chance to work out with her several days a week.
“Part of the appeal of my classes at the senior centers, in addition to the physical movement, is the sense of connection and interaction,” she said in an email. But since in-person fitness isn’t possible now, there are videotaped exercises and online classes available.
Eddleman, of Inspire! Fitness, holds classes five days a week. Strength and balance classes are at 10 a.m. Monday and Friday, 1:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Zumba Gold is 10 a.m. Wednesday and Zumba is 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Seated movement is at 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Classes are a $25 flat fee for access to all of the classes on the schedule throughout the month, payable via Venmo or check. Registration ends Friday for April classes. The “drop-in” rate is $3 per class, payable via Venmo. Sign up via email at jenn.inspirefitness@gmail.com.
Eddleman sends a link to customers via email to join the class.
Mary Khile started talking Eddleman’s classes to get some exercise but was wary about the online classes.
“I was really quite nervous about it,” Khile said of the technology.
She promised Eddleman she would try it out one time, though, and to her delight, found she liked it.
Not only can Khile see Eddleman, but she can see and talk to the other members of the classes, too. It’s not quite like being with other people, but it is close, Khile said.
“You can have a conversation with everyone,” Khile said. “I like it very much.”
The exercises are easy, and Eddleman makes sure she is visible to the camera at all times, Khile said.
Pat Proctor said the necessity of online classes helped her reconnect with the classes in a way she never expected.
The former Skagit County resident moved to Virginia in October 2018, ending four years of attendance at Eddleman’s classes.
Now that classes are online, she is able to join in both with strength and balance classes and Zumba Gold.
“It’s just like old times,” Proctor said. “It’s so good to see her.”
She also is spying old classmates on the Zoom session, allowing her to reconnect with people she hasn’t seen since she moved.
