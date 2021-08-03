Crowds of people will fill downtown Friday through Sunday as part of the annual Anacortes Arts Festival, celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.
The three-day festival features merchants, a fine art show, food, live music, working artists and activities for kids.
The festival is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
A full schedule of concerts, plus a list of booth artisans, is available at anacortesartsfestival.com.
Extra hand sanitation areas will be available. Guests may choose whether to wear a mask at outdoor venues.
Dogs are not allowed.
