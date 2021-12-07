The Christmas season officially arrived in Anacortes over the weekend with the lighting of a new town Christmas tree, followed by parades of Santas, people and brightly lit boats.
The kickoff began Friday night with the lighting of the new Chamber of Commerce Christmas tree, with its coastal-themed colors, a compass as a topper and decorations covered in artwork by Anacortes School District students.
Then Saturday, the Lions Club Walk With Santa parade was one of several more events for Anacortes residents, ending with a boat parade through the Guemes Channel after dark.
Santa Claus (and a few others who looked like him) waved from convertibles and personal watercraft mounted on wheels Saturday as the parade made its way down Commercial Avenue, where crowds gathered despite the cold and sometimes rainy weather.
The Grinch showed up on the back of a John Deere tractor, and many other groups waved from decorated vehicles of all kinds.
The Christmas tree lighting, the first with the chamber’s new tree, also included an appearance from Santa and Mrs. Claus, as well as Town Crier August Wolff, Mayor Laurie Gere, Emcee T.J. Fantini, dancers from Fidalgo DanceWorks and choirs from Anacortes High School.
Christmas is so special here, Gere said, as she celebrated her last tree lighting as mayor.
The lighting of a community tree on Commercial Avenue goes back 90 years, back when the tree was in the middle of the road.
“This just reflects how lucky we are to celebrate this vibrant community,” she said.
Wolff, who took over as town crier last summer, also spoke at the event.
“When the season comes to our land of snow, when the north winds and Jack Frost forever blow, we light up our lives, our windows, our homes to brighten the season wherever we may roam,” Wolff said. “These lights remind us of friends near and far and the warmth of the season is heightened, huzzah.”
He sent out a cheer to everyone around the world.
“From Anacortes, in Washington, we send season’s greetings to all friendships renewed and those of first meeting,” he said. “So across the seas and highways of note, from the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce quote ‘Happy holidays to all and for the new year, have a ball.’”
