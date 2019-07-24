Audiences at Anacortes Community Theatre next year should be ready to laugh, according to board president T.J. Fantini.
The new season has plenty of “levity, humor and good fun,” he said.
The theater recently announced its 2020 season after finishing its annual Play Day process. More than 100 people gathered to watch snippets of play proposals from directors who want to put a show on the ACT stage.
Then, they vote on what they’d like to see.
Having twice the turnout of last year means the ACT membership is really driving the lineup for the year, Fantini said.
“Many theaters approach this differently. Their executive team decides on a season, and then hunts for people to direct the shows,” board member Beth Greatorex said. “We’ve always found that finding directors who already have a passion project in mind leads to better productions. By allowing our membership to vote on their favorite shows and be a part of the play selection process, it is easy for us to provide the content they want to see.”
The votes this year show the members want the focus to be on humor, happiness and family, which is exactly what the theater is doing, Fantini said.
The season has a mix of new directors and veteran ones and will bring new groups to the stage. “High School Musical,” for example, coming in April and May, is led by new directors and will feature a variety of strong teenage talents, Fantini said.
There is also a murder mystery, slapstick humor, drama and a feel-good show to fill the holiday season.
Fantini will direct “Gypsy” this year, a show he took part in as an actor when ACT did it 22 years ago.
Season tickets for the year are $120 and are on sale Aug. 1.
Tickets are also sold throughout the year. Shows are often sold out, but seats are left empty when season ticket holders don’t show up.
He also encouraged people to get involved. ACT is putting a big emphasis on families this year and that includes families volunteering together, he said. There are plenty of volunteer spots available for anyone who wants to get involved.
The season opens with “Murder at the Orient Express,” a mystery directed by Melissa Bridges and running Jan. 31 to Feb. 22.
After a snowdrift stops the Orient Express train, an American tycoon is found dead, stabbed a dozen times with his door locked from the inside. Detective Hercule Poirot must identify the murderer before he or she strikes again.
“High School Musical,” directed by Abbi Hanson and Kenzie Sharpe, will bring the small-screen movie to the stage between April 3 and May 2.
The musical, based on the Disney Channel original movie, follows the story of Troy (the basketball star) and Gabriela (the shy new girl) as they try out for the school musical and navigate the confusing world of high school cliques.
Diana Farnsworth will direct the drama “Ada and the Engine,” set to take the stage from June 5-24.
The play follows Ada Byron Lovelace (daughter of Lord Byron) at the dawn of the British Industrial Revolution. Ada sees the potential in “analytic engines” of her friend Charles Babbage, the inventor of the first mechanical computer.
“Cash on Delivery!,” a comedy directed by Bob Hendrix, is ACT’s next show, running Aug. 7-29.
The Bristish farce follows a con artist who has tricked the welfare authorities for years by claiming all kinds of people in need live at his address. When the welfare officer comes to investigate, he must prove that all the people he has claimed are in fact real.
It’s back to musical theatre when T.J. Fantini directs “Gypsy” Sept. 25-Oct. 24.
The classic musical tells the story of Gypsy Rose Lee, a vaudeville performer turned burlesque performer. Also in the mix are her sister Baby June and her mother Rose, who never quite got the fame she wanted on her own.
“Glorious,” a comedy, rounds out the season. Directed by Ree Murphy, the show will hit the stage Nov. 20-Dec. 12.
The play tells the story of real person “Florence Foster Jenkins,” who attracted many fans and friends even though she couldn’t sing a single note on pitch.
