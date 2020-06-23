Julia Ann Simpson, Larissa Grieves, and Andrew Tiessen recently received Serenity Thomas Scholarships for 2020, for a total of $5,000. The scholarship money was raised at the annual Serenity Princess Ball fundraiser in February.
These scholarships are a one-time award to Skagit County residents going into the fields of special education or services, who demonstrate a heart for people with developmental disabilities by volunteering in activities for that community.
Simpson, known as Jewels, is a past student of Anacortes High School who has been working as a substitute teacher in the Life Skills program at that school for the past year. She volunteers for activities through church and the schools, while working at various jobs and raising her own family. She is pursuing a degree in Applied Behavior and Child Development with the goal of attaining her master’s degree in school counseling.
Grieves is a 2013 graduate of Anacortes High School who has supported people with developmental disabilities throughout her adult life. She has worked at various camps for special needs residents including Easter Seals Camp Stand By Me, volunteered at the University of Washington to adapt toys for special needs children and participated in Recreate New Zealand to bring recreational experiences for people with disabilities. She is pursuing a master’s degree in occupational therapy.
Andrew Tiessen is a 2020 graduate of Anacortes High School who has volunteered in the Life Skills program, most recently helping the AHS Life skills class. He volunteered at the Skagit Buddy Walk and has been a coach for Special Olympics for many years, while being a full-time student and athlete in basketball and baseball. He would like to pursue a career in business where he could employ this population.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.