The Anacortes High School wrestling team took seven competitors to state and saw three of them win medals.
Among them: a third-place finish for senior Gavin Lang (138 pounds), a seventh-place finish for freshman Rylin Lang (152) and an eighth-place finish for freshman Talin Kerr (106).
“I’m very proud of what we accomplished,” Coach Michael Lomsdalen said.
The team of 28 has only two seniors, and both were among the seven who went to the 2A state competition this past weekend in Tacoma.
The group was the largest that Lomsdalen has taken to state since he started, a number that has grown every year.
Gavin Lang was named the Wrestler of the Year by the 2A Northwest Conference.
Lomsdalen won Coach of the Year for the district.
Gavin Lang put in a ton of work in the offseason, pushing himself and earning his victories, Lomsdalen said.
For himself, Lomsdalen said being a good coach is working with a good staff, showing up every day and being willing to learn and grow.
Four state qualifiers were freshmen, two of whom placed, and they got a chance to experience wrestling on a bigger level at the Tacoma Dome, Lomsdalen said.
Gavin Lang fell in the semi-finals, which means he had to fight to keep winning and place. He was down in some of his matches but came back in the last minute and moved on to overtime to take the win, Lomsdalen said. It was a flashback to last time Gavin was at state, when he fought his way through some tough wins to earn an eighth-place finish.
He worked hard for this year’s third-place finish and definitely deserved it, Lomsdalen said.
“He’s been a big catalyst and a role model and leader for this team,” the coach said.
Gavin Lang and fellow senior Kaden Jacobson have been a big part of the team’s growth, Lomsdalen said.
“I’m very proud of how we came together as a team,” he said. “These kids are just always in the corner for each other.”
At state, Gavin Lang beat sophomore Julian Sanchez from Grandview and then junior Cristo Parriott from Chehalis before falling to Ivan Acosta, a sophomore from Pullman. Lang then beat Ryan Langston, a junior from Washougal, and Tennyson Kurtz, a sophomore from Columbia River, to take third place overall.
He is the third Lang to achieve the third-place spot. His father Vince Lang and grandfather Pat Lang also each finished third at state in wrestling when they were in high school.
“It felt great,” Gavin said. “It was way better than my eighth-place finish last time.”
He finished in eighth as a sophomore, but missed his chance as a junior because the postseason was canceled due to COVID-19.
His brother, Rylin Lang, won his first match against Jake Mathews, a junior from North Mason, and then fell to Ephrata junior Hudson Sager. Rylin Lang then went on to beat senior Ethan Carrell of West Valley to take seventh.
Rylin said he was a little disappointed he didn’t make the top four, but was still glad to place in his first state wrestling competition.
Kerr beat freshman Brody Edwards from Black Hills High School but lost to freshman Alan Salguero Jr. of Orting. Kerr defeated Tanner Umutia from Bremerton, then lost to Talatheon Warness, a sophomore from Aberdeen and to sophomore Brody Davis from Washougal to end up with an eighth-place finish.
“I expected more myself, but I think that placing where I placed was a good start, for my freshman year,” he said.
Kaden Jacobson, a senior at 182 pounds, beat fellow senior Christian Barragan from Columbia River, but lost his next two matches.
Freshman Dominic Ellertson (106), freshman Jordan Jopson (126) and junior Garrett Bickley (285) each lost twice to end their seasons.
“The future is extremely bright,” Lomsdalen said.
In addition to the four freshmen who went to the state tournament, there are several more underclassmen who are on the cusp of making it, Lomsdalen said.
“We are losing two key seniors, but we have that young depth that has been battle-tested already,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.