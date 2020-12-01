The Soroptomist and Kiwanis clubs are both holding outdoor events between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5.
The clubs will be giving away Christmas and holiday items (and more) at their shop locations. All items are free, but attendees are asked to bring a donation of a nonperishable food or a cash donation for the Salvation Army Food Bank.
All COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect, including masks and social distancing.
If the weather is bad, the Soroptimist International of Anacortes may be canceled. The Kiwanis store has an under-cover area and will continue no matter the weather.
