...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 2 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 2 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Contributed / Thunderbird Aquatic Club
Swimmers (left to right) Will McClintock, Ryan Horr, Ethan Niessner, John Hernandez, Zach Harris and Lindsay Brown pose during a morning practice.
Ryan Horr, a swimmer with Anacortes’ Thunderbird Aquatic Club recently added another time as he prepares to attend the Futures Championship in California in July.
The Anacortes High School senior previously qualified for the event but added another time standard during the recent spring Speedo Sectional race in Arizona. TAC sent six swimmers to compete at the event.
The men’s team saw three top 10 finishes and three new records.
A relay team of Horr, Will McClintock, John Hernandez and Ethan Niessner set new records for the 400-yard freestyle relay (4 minutes, 18.20 seconds), and for the 800-yard freestyle relay (7:17.32).
Horr also set a record for the 1,650-meter race.
Swimmer Lindsay Brown qualified for final races three times.
Each swimmer left the race with their personal record in at least one of their swims.
– Note: Previously published times from this race included preliminary times and results, instead of final results.
