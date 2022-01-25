...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...A period of stagnant air will continue which could
result in deteriorating air quality.
* WHERE...Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett
and Vicinity, Tacoma Area, Bellevue and Vicinity and Seattle
and Vicinity.
* WHEN...until noon PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems. Please check with your local air quality
agency for additional details and actions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please delay outdoor burning until
conditions improve.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
&&
Thunderbird Aquatic Club members (from left) Will McClintock, Ethan Niessner, John Hernandez, Ryan Horr, Lindsay Brown and Zach Harris recently competed at the winter championships. Not pictured is Annaly Ellis.
Anacortes swimmers are heading to the next level of competition after showing well at a regional competition in December.
The Thunderbird Aquatic Club, based in Anacortes, sent seven swimmers to the Short-Course Yards Winter Championships held in Federal Way last month. The winter competition features only those swimmers who have times fast enough to attend.
Seniors Ryan Horr and Ethan Niessner were joined by juniors Lindsay Brown, Annaly Ellis, John Hernandez and William McClintock; as well as sophomore Zach Harris.
The group placed 17th out of 30 teams that were represented at the championship.
A group of the boys placed 16th in both the 800-yard freestyle relay and the 400-yard medley relay. They will move on to the Northwest Speed Sectional in Arizona in March.
Horr also placed second in the 1,000-yard freestyle race, third in the 500-yard freestyle race, ninth in the 200-yard freestyle race and 11th in the 200-yard backstroke race. He qualified to compete individually at the Arizona race in March, as well as the Futures Sectional Meet in California in July.
Brown placed seventh in a 200-yard butterfly race, so she will compete individually in Arizona in March.
A total of 17 out of the 19 events the group swam netted personal best times for the swimmers, according to Head Coach George Minkel.
