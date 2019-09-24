The 32nd annual Friends of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands benefit event will be 5-11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Port of Anacortes Transit Shed.

Tickets are on sale now for the event, which will feature live music by Fidalgo Swing, dinner and auctions.

Proceeds will support the Friends of the Forest Education and Stewardship Program, which provides educational activities in the forest lands. The group provides third-grade forest education programs and free, guided community hikes.

Tickets are $70 a person or $525 for a table of eight and are available at www.friendsoftheacfl.org, at the Friends of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands office or at Watermark Book Co.

Information: 360-293-3725

More from this section

Load comments