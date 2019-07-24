Director Carla Hurst has been working all summer to get each step of her choreographed show down right.
She created a model of the stage and used small Lego figures as cast members to make sure they all move in the right way and don’t step on each other’s toes.
The show won’t work unless everyone learns their part, Hurst said. Choreography is key to that success, but this group of actors isn’t completing a dance.
This is about movement on stage, through each of the set’s seven doors (and one open walkway covered in a beaded curtain), and using all of the complicated props.
The farcical “Noises Off” opens Friday at Anacortes Community Theatre.
Farces almost always include many doors, some slapstick humor and crazy characters.
“The key to a successful farce is all in the timing, Hurst said.
She would spend hours lining up all the blocking to make sure each person gets on and off stage at the right time.
In a farce, when one door closes, another one must open, and they must do so simultaneously. That can be hard when the actors can’t always see or hear their cues.
“There is no time to take a breath, especially in this show,” she said.
It comes down to practice, Hurst said.
It also came down to a complicated set, which is what held Hurst back from directing the play before now. Set designer Billy Hendrix, though, assured her he could pull it off. Not only does it have seven doors, it also must revolve, because the perspective from both sides is used, Hurst said.
Hendrix said he and a team of volunteers put in more than 100 hours of work into the set before it was even put together on stage. He called the set one of the characters.
“A diva,” he said.
The show follows the story of a theater troupe putting on a play … and nothing seems to be going right. Lloyd Dallas (Brian Hurst) is the director of “Nothing On,” the play within in the play. The director, who happens to be secretly dating two people involved in the production (played by Rachel Page and Lexie Prue), partners with longtime friend and aging actress Dotty Otley (Shelli Stahl-Prud’homme) to put on the show, which also stars Dotty’s younger boyfriend Garry (Morgan White).
As the show starts failing more and more, the outlandish characters get even bigger, and chaos ensues, Carla Hurst said.
“It’s just run, run, run,” Brian Hurst said.
While the characters are “bigger-than-life,” each person watching will probably recognize people they know within them, Stahl-Prud’homme said.
It’s also complicated to play such big, zany characters, because the actors have to pretend like they are not over the top, Brian Hurst said.
People who do theater will love this show, as will people who like it when things go awry during a performance. It’s also full slapstick humor and witty jokes, Carla Hurst said.
Missing props, various states of undress, missing contact lenses, love triangles and lots of running happen throughout the show, she said.
“I hope the audience is as tired from laughing as we are from doing all of this by the end,” Brian Hurst said.
For a show like this to work, the actors have to pull it off well, White said.
“The show is supposed to look terrible,” he said. “We have to do it well for it to work and look terrible.”
What that takes is trust. Everyone has entrances and exits at the same time and there is so much running around, that the cast needs to be able to trust that everyone else will be in the spot they are supposed to.
“This is a true ensemble show and everyone is doing what needs to be done,” White said.
John Gonzales said this show is one that is on a top 10 list for many actors, including himself, because it’s fun to play the part in a play that looks like it’s falling apart. There is so much pantomiming and physical comedy that it is really presenting a powerful challenge to many of the actors.
“If one person misses a queue, it can throw everybody off,” he said.
He said Carla Hurst has been key to making it work, calling her an “efficiency expert,” and said his fellow cast members have made it easy. He’s relatively new to the Skagit Valley and is a newcomer to the ACT stage, so said this was a great way to get started at the theater.
