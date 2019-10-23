At one home, Kristin Stewart stood over her metal jewelry, tapping on enamel powder and slipping a pair of earrings into a kiln.
At another, Julie Ohman stood in front of her painting of a pair of boats, looking over the color.
Kate Dougherty was at her home, too, showcasing the pieces of wood, plastic and linoleum that she uses in her printmaking.
In other homes, galleries and studios across Fidalgo Island, artists demonstrated painting, blacksmithing, sculpture, jewelry making, photography and other art styles of all kinds as part of the fourth annual 98221 Studio Tour Saturday and Sunday. The tour is hosted by the Anacortes Arts Commission.
Visitors had the chance to visit more than 50 artists in 38 locations, taking in their work and learning more about their creative process. At many of the locations, the artists demonstrated their style for the people stopping by.
Carla Seaton showed how she uses her fingers to paint the backgrounds of her colorful designs, Jon Schmidt talked about how he chooses the right piece of stone for one of his sculptures and Stephen Cheng talked about how one of his pieces of art could be used as a scrapbook to capture someone’s love story.
The tour features only artists who live or work in the 98221 ZIP code.
Stewart has been on the tour before and she was delighted to be open again. She walked visitors through her process, how she takes a piece of metal, cuts it, files it, adds paint and puts it into the kiln until it’s ready.
She said she has been creating jewelry for more than 10 years, but she is newer to enameling. It all started with a class in Bellingham, which showed her how to make three pairs of earrings.
“I was hooked,” she said. “I knew what I wanted to do, exactly.”
Her process can take a long time, especially the filing and punching in holes so that the metal pieces can be worn, but it’s definitely fun, she said. She is always learning new techniques and trying out new things.
She recently started creating mobiles, to be put on display.
Learning and trying out new things is one of the best parts of the creative process, she said. She has really enjoyed being a part of the studio tour because she gets to chat with so many people and talk to them about her art.
Ohman and Dougherty are new additions to the tour this year, though both said they attended last year as visitors.
The tour is such a great opportunity to meet people, Ohman said. She enjoyed chatting with people about art and life in Anacortes.
Ohman has lived in town for about four and a half years, but she’s only been painting for a little more than two.
After more than 30 years working for Boeing, which she said stifled creativity, she decided to try her hand at painting a couple years ago.
Now, she can’t get enough.
“I paint every spare minute I have,” she said, standing in her studio space surrounded by paintings of horses, birds, dogs, landscapes and seascapes.
Other than a watercolor class in the 1970s, Ohman is completely self-taught. She’s always sewed clothes, but she’s new to this medium.
Mainly, she works in acrylics, which she said are way easier than watercolors.
“If you don’t like something, you can wipe it off and start again,” she said.
She doesn’t really have a preferred subject and sometimes, she just opens a pot of paint and starts putting it on her canvas before she knows what it’s going to be.
Ohman said she finds inspiration in the colors.
“I love color,” she says, opening up a tub of blue paint and holding it out. “Just look at that.”
Dougherty has been at the artist process a little longer. She has been printmaking for about 25 years and worked professionally as an interior designer.
When she works on prints, she creates the prints out of all kinds of materials and using a variety of techniques. Since she’s knew to Anacortes, she doesn’t have her press set up quite yet.
She also paints and creates encaustics.
In the encaustic process, she uses beeswax to create art pieces, using a variety of techniques to manipulate it and sometimes burning other things between the wax and the base, to add dimension, color and design.
She said she stays involved with the artistic process because she likes to work on new things.
“I want to create pieces that are fun and challenging to do,” she said. “It’s exciting.”
