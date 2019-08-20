With the fourth annual 98221 Studio Tour coming up in October, artists are hard at work to organize the event and get ready for the hundreds of visitors who will stop by their Anacortes studios.
This year, seven artists plan to join the tour for the first time and artists will display two new mediums.
Fifty artists total will greet visitors, explain their pieces and demonstrate their work. They recently met with Anacortes Arts Commissioners Lisa Rhoades and Terry MacDonald, who co-chair the event, to hear plans for the Oct. 19-20 studio tour.
“The Anacortes Arts Commission is so pleased with the growing number of local artists in this year’s lineup for its annual juried tour,” Rhoades said in a press release.
Two mediums to be introduced this year are stone sculpture by Jon Schmidt and fabric marbling by Marius Hibbard. Schmidt is a new resident and is opening his studio/gallery on Burrows Bay for the tour. Other new artists include: Julie Ohman, mixed media; Judy Mars, mirrors and screens created from a variety of materials; Jackie Gilbert, oil and acrylics; Mark Gardner, portrait photography; Kate Dougherty, printmaking, painting and encaustics; and Stephen Cheng, watercolor and oil paintings.
In the release, Rhoades said several artists will return to the studio tour this year after a hiatus. They are: Jeronimo Squires, letter press art and historical printing; Donna Nevitt-Radtke, oil and pastels; Jacques Moitoret, historic and fantasy oil portraiture; and Caroline Garland, oil, acrylics and pastels.
The Samish Indian Nation will open up its Beaver Lodge carving shed. A number of artists will be at work and one artist will offer an explanation of how the tribe processes and uses yellow cedar in its artwork.
Other 2019 Studio Tour Artists are: Peggy Woods, watercolors; Paul Thorne, blacksmithing/hand-forged art; Kristin Stewart, enamel on copper jewelry; Gloria Shelton, fiber art; Carla Seaton, mixed media; Marcel Schwarb, acrylic, oils, pastels; Anne Schreivogl, acrylic; Cathy Schoenberg, paintings, cards, calendars; Cynthia Richardson, acrylics; Dona Reed, printmaking, assemblage, gourds; Kat Peterson, porcelain canvas art; Suzanne Powers, oil paintings; Ann Martin McCool, oil, acrylic and mixed media; Anita Luvera Mayer, textiles and clothing; Terry MacDonald, acrylic and mixed media; Doug LeClair, fine art photography; Michael LaBoon, ceramic art tile; Heidi Klepper, handmade glass beads and jewelry; Darlene Klister, wire and metal art; Tara Gilhuly, acrylics, jewelry, felting; Diana and Pat Dunn, cedar bark baskets; Ruth Dorsey, photography; Al Currier, oil paintings; Jennifer Bowman, acrylic paintings.
A preview night for the studio tour is 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the Depot Arts and Community Center during the First Friday Art Walk. It is also open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5. Artists will be present to talk about their art and make sales at the preview.
The map for the free, self-guided studio tour will be available at the downtown galleries and group exhibit areas. Every artist studio will also have a supply of maps.
The tour is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 19-20.
