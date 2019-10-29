Model train enthusiasts and other interested residents can get a closer look at tracks, trains and accessories at the annual Anacortes & Fidalgo Model Railroad Club Open House
The free event is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Nov. 2 and 3, and coincides with National Model Railroad Month.
The 1,000-square-foot HO-gauge layout is in the basement at 419 Q Ave. and is accessible on the north side of the building. The layout is based loosely on Fidalgo Island and surrounding areas and features a waterfront city, a refinery and a lumber mill.
In recent years, the club converted to a digital command center, which allows operators to control train movement with a wireless hand-held unit. Trains now run either direction, as well.
The conversion means drastic changes in layout to allow easy access to track sections.
Improvements in 2019 included the completion of a custom replica of the now-demolished Highway 99 overpass north of Burlington. The club is also looking at adding a narrow-gauge line.
According to the club: “Narrow-gauge rail lines provided a means for connecting remote towns and industries to distant mainlines.
“The cost to build and operate a narrow-gauge line was about one-third the cost of standard gauge, making it economically feasible. The cars were narrower and shorter and the payloads much less, however.”
For the model railroad club, that narrow-gauge route will be used with the existing sawmill and mining portions of the model, which are the traditional uses for those lines.
The remodeling project is still in progress, so the displays will not be totally complete, but most of the track is laid and multiple trains will be running, according to the club.
The club has hundreds of rail cars and locomotives set in various time periods, from the 1930s to present.
The club meets once a week, and members typically divide their time between model-building projects, track work, and landscape additions and changes.
Information: 360-293-9639 or 360-293-9235.
