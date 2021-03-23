A new feature means Skagit Transit riders can see real-time bus arrival information on all of the organization’s vessels.
Access is through a smartphone app, via texting or by using a map on Skagit Transit’s Website or through the info kiosk at Skagit Station.
To use the website, riders can visit www.SkagitTransit.org and use the “MAP” feature click on the “Find Your Route” button. The map shows all the stops on each route, as well as where the bus is on that route.
A trip planner allows riders to see step-by-step instructions for riders.
