Anacortes gardeners with more than they can eat of fruits and vegetables can now share their harvest with those who need it.
Transition Fidalgo and Friends volunteere recently created and painted three produce stands around Anacortes. The nonprofit group encourages gardeners with surplus produce to leave food at the stands for others.
Anyone can stop by and take what they need, for free.
The first stand, built and donated by Tony Idcszak of Anacortes, is at 2509 H Ave. and monitored by Warren and Ruth Carr.
It was painted by Zack Bowman and Marissa Carr, mentored by Jennifer Bowman.
A second and third stand are now complete, constructed by Dave Steele and a team from the Northwest Corners Woodworking Association.
One will be located near the Anacortes library and the other still needs a home, according to Transition Fidalgo and Friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.