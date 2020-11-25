With extra decorations, including the elf hats on the heads of the volunteers, the Anacortes Kiwanis Sunrisers club is looking to step up its Christmas tree sales this year.
The club knows that many people will focus on the homefront this year instead of traveling, and traditional holiday events have been canceled, member Bob Felder said. So, it’s stepping it up to provide a little extra cheer this year.
“We want to raise some money, sure, but more than that, we want to bring some cheer,” he said.
The club is bringing in 305 trees of multiple varieties, sizes and price points to sell, with all proceeds going into programs for kids and students, Felder said.
“You could get your tree someplace else, but this all goes right back to the community,” he said.
When the supply of trees is depleted, volunteers will drive back down to Mossyrock to get more as needed. The club expects to sell at least 500 trees, Felder said.
Sales start mid-afternoon on the day after Thanksgiving. Throughout that afternoon, there is likely to be some carolers and a visit from Mayor Laurie Gere, Felder said. Times are not set so as not to draw a crowd, he said. Instead, things will be happening throughout the day.
The club dropped its trailer off last week at the Sebo’s parking lot (where sales will occur) so that the hardware store employees can decorate it, Felder said.
Felder said he hopes the lot becomes a bit of a bright spot for the community, with so many traditions canceled.
“People are always happy to come to a Christmas tree lot,” he said.
Bringing a tree home is a family event, he said.
Volunteers will sell trees from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays; noon to 6 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. They will be wearing elf hats made just for the sales, Felder said.
The group is also coming up with creative ways for the crew to take a warm-up break when out in the cold, he said.
Sales are run by volunteers, and all safety precautions will be in place, including distancing and masks.
Music will be playing and everyone is excited to get going, Felder said.
“This is the only fundraiser we’ve been able to have this year,” he said.
