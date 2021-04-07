Two Anacortes thrift shops are updating their hours this month.
During April, the Soroptimist Thrift Shop, 1107 Third Street, will be open from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Fridays. Donations will be 8-11:30 a.m. Fridays.
The home health loan program is also opening 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.
Information: soroptimistanacortes.org.
Also in April, the Kiwanis Thrift Shop, at the corner of Fifth Street and O Avenue, will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays.
