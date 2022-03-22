By Briana Alzola

balzola@goanacortes.com

With two full squads this year, one at the varsity level and one at junior varsity, the girls golf team is ready to start its season.

Two of the girls are varsity returners, but Head Coach Scott Dickison said he is hopeful that the new golfers will pick up the game quickly. If that happens, the Anacortes team should put up some good competition in the May postseason, he said in an email.

Key returners this year are juniors Kiera Hines, Reagan Smith, Lauren Cambron and MJ Boza and senior Sophie Chapin.

Key newcomers are freshmen Sara Cambron and Trinity Erickson, sophomores Emily Cox and Sophie Chapin, junior Juliette Scott and senior Livy Gates.

The golf season has already seen plenty of outdoor challenges, like wind and pouring rain.

“Weather is always the biggest factor at the beginning of each season,” Dickison said in his email. “If we can keep the girls excited to play golf until spring break that’s a win.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.