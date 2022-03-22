...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 3 AM
PDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West to Northwest winds 15 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, East Entrance U.
S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, Northern Inland Waters
Including The San Juan Islands and Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 3 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
With two full squads this year, one at the varsity level and one at junior varsity, the girls golf team is ready to start its season.
Two of the girls are varsity returners, but Head Coach Scott Dickison said he is hopeful that the new golfers will pick up the game quickly. If that happens, the Anacortes team should put up some good competition in the May postseason, he said in an email.
Key returners this year are juniors Kiera Hines, Reagan Smith, Lauren Cambron and MJ Boza and senior Sophie Chapin.
Key newcomers are freshmen Sara Cambron and Trinity Erickson, sophomores Emily Cox and Sophie Chapin, junior Juliette Scott and senior Livy Gates.
The golf season has already seen plenty of outdoor challenges, like wind and pouring rain.
“Weather is always the biggest factor at the beginning of each season,” Dickison said in his email. “If we can keep the girls excited to play golf until spring break that’s a win.”
